Four reasons to feel inspired about ASCO and EHA – virtually, of course

In a Special Report, Mircea Cubillos, Regional Commercial Strategy Leader, Haematology, Janssen EMEA, reflects on the recent ASCO and EHA congresses. And despite the unprecedented virtual format, he claims the oncology community can come away from both events feeling excited about the future.

A lot can change in six months. When I took on my new role for Janssen EMEA in January, after spending most of my career in Latin America, I knew things would be different. Yet I expected most of that change to centre around geography, and the various idiosyncrasies that define the different regional healthcare landscapes.