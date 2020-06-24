Four reasons to feel inspired about ASCO and EHA – virtually, of course

Sponsored Content
In a Special Report, Mircea Cubillos, Regional Commercial Strategy Leader, Haematology, Janssen EMEA, reflects on the recent ASCO and EHA congresses. And despite the unprecedented virtual format, he claims the oncology community can come away from both events feeling excited about the future.
A lot can change in six months. When I took on my new role for Janssen EMEA in January, after spending most of my career in Latin America, I knew things would be different. Yet I expected most of that change to centre around geography, and the various idiosyncrasies that define the different regional healthcare landscapes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze