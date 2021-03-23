Sunday 24 November 2024

Further vindication for Novartis in radioligand space

Biotechnology
23 March 2021
2020_novartis_big

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced a positive result of its Phase III study with the radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

The VISION study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) compared to best standard of care alone.

"We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible"Both primary endpoints of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival were met, helping to move closer the ambition of becoming the targeted treatment for at least 80% of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Shares in Novartis suffer as earnings and sales underwhelm
26 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Avacta inks radiopharma deal with POINT Biopharma
7 January 2021
Biotechnology
Fusion announces AstraZeneca radiopharmaceuticals deal
2 November 2020
Biotechnology
Novartis Oncology expands radioligand pipeline with exclusive worldwide rights
30 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze