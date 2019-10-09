Gene editing tech to tackle hemophilia A in new research collaboration

A new research collaboration between Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) and the Cambridge, USA-based firm bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) will see the companies work together on certain in vivo gene editing technologies.

The three-year project will focus on genetic diseases, including hemophilia, and will seek to identify a gene therapy candidate, leveraging bluebird bio’s mRNA-based megaTAL technology.

Used to silence, edit or insert genetic components, the firm made headway in this area when it acquired the privately-held biotech Precision Genome Engineering (Pregenen), in a 2014 deal worth up to $140 million.