Sunday 24 November 2024

Genentech ready to spend over $700 million on cancer vaccines deal with Vaccibody

Biotechnology
2 October 2020
vaccibody_large

Shares of Vaccibody (VACC: NO) shot up 46% to 54.00 Norwegian kroner yesterday as the Oslo-based clinical-stage biotech announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), for the development and commercialization of DNA-based individualized neoantigen vaccines for the treatment of cancers.

Vaccibody will conduct development through the end of Phase Ib and Genentech will be responsible for development and commercialization thereafter. The transaction will combine Genentech’s global cancer immunotherapy research, development and commercial leadership with Vaccibody’s targeted DNA-based vaccine platform to realize a potential new treatment paradigm of individualized cancer vaccines.

Deal includes $200 million upfront

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vaccibody teams up with Roche in I-O trial
15 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Inflazome acquired by Roche
21 September 2020
Biotechnology
Roche takes $2 billion punt on UCB Alzheimer's candidate
29 July 2020
Biotechnology
Nykode and Regeneron in vaccines deal worth potential $925 million
23 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze