German stem cell company Vivocell in search for new investors after insolvency

German stem cell technology company Vivocell Biosolutions, based in Langenfeld, has gone into insolvency and is looking for new investors. The assets of Vivocell will be purchased by a new entity, which will be capitalized by interested investors by a capital increase with additional equity.
Vivocell is one of the leading developers and manufacturers working in the isolation, expansion and characterization of non-hematopoietic stem cells, derived from umbilical cord blood. It has access to suitable cell material and a compliant cell factory. The company’s expertise and access to equipment means it is well-positioned for long-term partnership with researching pharma companies.
SMC Management accompanies the management team of Vivocell in finding a suitable investor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze