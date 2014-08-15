German stem cell company Vivocell in search for new investors after insolvency

German stem cell technology company Vivocell Biosolutions, based in Langenfeld, has gone into insolvency and is looking for new investors. The assets of Vivocell will be purchased by a new entity, which will be capitalized by interested investors by a capital increase with additional equity.

Vivocell is one of the leading developers and manufacturers working in the isolation, expansion and characterization of non-hematopoietic stem cells, derived from umbilical cord blood. It has access to suitable cell material and a compliant cell factory. The company’s expertise and access to equipment means it is well-positioned for long-term partnership with researching pharma companies.

SMC Management accompanies the management team of Vivocell in finding a suitable investor.