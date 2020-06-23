Gilead delves deeper into I-O with Pionyr buy

US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced that it will pay $275 million to acquire a 49.9% equity interest in privately-held Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and an exclusive option to purchase the remainder of the immuno-oncology (I-O) company.

Under the agreement, Pionyr’s shareholders may receive up to an additional $1.47 billion in option exercise fees and future milestone payments.

Potential for patients not responsive to checkpoint inhibitors