Gilead moves further into I-O via partnership with Arcus Biosciences

In a surprise market reaction following the announcement of a lucrative collaboration agreement today, US oncology-focussed biotech Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) saw its shares fall nearly 13% to $29.20 by late morning.
Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Arcus have entered into a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize current and future therapeutic product candidates in Arcus’s pipeline. As well as an upfront $175 million, and equity investment and up to $1.6 billion in milestones, the agreement will also provide ongoing funding to support Arcus’s research and development programs.
The market reaction could be disappointment that Gilead was not buying Arcus, or at least a big stake, as had been rumored back in April.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze