Imfinzi continues to show benefits when added to chemo in first-line ES-SCLC

Updated analysis of the Phase III CASPIAN trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab) alongside a choice of chemotherapies demonstrated a sustained, clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

Data on the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) drug in combination with etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin was presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program.

This data showed that 11% of patients on Imfinzi plus chemotherapy had not progressed and remained on treatment at two years, versus 2.9% on chemotherapy alone.