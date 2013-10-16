Gilead's HIV combo drug Stribild shows viral suppression after three years

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced results from two Phase III studies for its combination drug Stribild (elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) in treatment-naive patients with HIV-1 infection.
After three years of treatment, Stribild demonstrated comparable efficacy to two standard-of-care HIV regimens, Atripla (efavirenz 600mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) in Study 102 and a protease inhibitor-based regimen of ritonavir-boosted atazanavir plus Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) in Study 103.
Shows viral suppression and good safety
