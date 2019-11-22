Gilead's Kite unit adds industry vets to its executive team

Kite Pharma, which was acquired in 2017 by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) in a transaction valued at around $12 billion, announced two new additions to the company’s leadership team.
Charles Calderaro will join Kite as global head of technical operations, and Dr Ken Takeshita, will take up the post of global head of clinical development. Both will report directly to Christi Shaw, chief executive of Kite.
Mr Calderaro will be responsible for leading all aspects of Kite’s technical operations, including process development, manufacturing, supply chain management, quality assurance and end-to-end optimization for the company’s commercial and pipeline products, effective December 9, 2019. He joins Kite from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN), where he currently holds the position of senior vice president, global manufacturing and is responsible for the strategic oversight and leadership of the company’s international operations network. Previous to this, Mr Calderaro was the VP of technical product management at Genentech leading the CMC life cycle management of the company’s small molecule product portfolio in Basel, Switzerland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze