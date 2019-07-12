Gilead nabs Lilly exec to navigate Kite

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has lured high pharma profile Christi Shaw to the company as chief executive of CAR-T cancer therapy specialist Kite, which Gilead acquired in an $11.9 billion deal in 2017, and said she will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Ms Shaw is a renowned leader with deep experience providing commercial, financial, strategic, medical and operations leadership across the biopharmaceutical industry. Ms Shaw currently serves as senior vice president of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines. She also serves as a board member of both Avantor and the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), and as an advisor to the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.
Prior to joining Lilly, Ms Shaw most recently served as US country head and president of Novartis Corp and North American head of Novartis Oncology. She earned a BA in Business Administration from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.
