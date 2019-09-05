Global market for hemophilia A and B market set to reach $9.3B by 2028, says analyst

A new study shows that the hemophilia A and B market is expected to grow from $7.0 billion in 2018 to $9.3 billion by 2028 across the eight major markets (8MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China), expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

Data and analytics company GlobalData’s latest report, ‘ Hemophilia A and B: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028 ’ , states that the major drivers of growth during the forecast period will be the decreasing use of cheaper and less convenient plasma-derived products, the continued use of higher-cost long-acting factors, the uptake of alternative coagulation promoters (ACPs), and the introduction of gene therapies.

Tajekesa Chapman, senior oncology and hematology analyst at GlobalData, says: “ACPs and gene therapies will radically impact hemophilia A and B inhibitor and non-inhibitor segments and are expected to address major unmet needs in hemophilia. For ACPs, these include the development and management of inhibitors, particularly in hemophilia B patients, as well as convenient administration and improved prophylactic dosing schedule. Gene therapies are anticipated to provide long-term maintenance of the disease, with the potential to eradicate the need for prophylactic treatment and the risk of inhibitor development, providing a dramatic effect in the long term.”