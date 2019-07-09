Roche presents new data on safety and efficacy of Hemlibra

At the annual congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) in Australia, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced new data for Hemlibra (emicizumab) across multiple pivotal studies in people with hemophilia A.

The firm presented 21 abstracts from its hemophilia program, including five oral presentations, and the first interim analysis from the Phase IIIb STASEY study.

That study reinforces the safety profile of Hemlibra seen in the HAVEN 1 clinical trial.