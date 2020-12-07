Long-term data support rapid growth of Hemlibra

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) has presented a new analysis of three-year follow-up data from the pivotal HAVEN 1-4 studies.

The data reinforce the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Hemlibra (emicizumab) as an option for people with hemophilia A, with and without factor VIII inhibitors.

Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, the results show Hemlibra maintained low treated bleed rates and was well tolerated in people of all ages.