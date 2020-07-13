New evidence of Hemlibra's potential to 'redefine the standard of care'

Roche (ROG: SIX) has added to the body of evidence supporting Hemlibra (emicizumab) in hemophilia A.

The Swiss company has announced results from the second interim analysis of the Phase IIIb STASEY study, which reinforce the safety profile of Hemlibra.

In the study, Hemlibra was effective with no new safety signals identified in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors, which was consistent with previous safety observations.