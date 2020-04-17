Illuminating Hemophilia

For World Hemophilia Day, Friday April 17, Dr Nicola Davies presents the most recent advances in the pharmaceutical management of this congenital bleeding disorder, including therapeutic interventions on the horizon.
Hemophilia describes the inability to form blood clots that stop bleeding upon injury. It is a congenital X-linked disease characterized by the deficiency of blood coagulating factors. The condition affects approximately 1 in 10,000 people and is most commonly diagnosed in males.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze