Illuminating Hemophilia

For World Hemophilia Day, Friday April 17, Dr Nicola Davies presents the most recent advances in the pharmaceutical management of this congenital bleeding disorder, including therapeutic interventions on the horizon.

An inherited clotting disorder

Hemophilia describes the inability to form blood clots that stop bleeding upon injury. It is a congenital X-linked disease characterized by the deficiency of blood coagulating factors. The condition affects approximately 1 in 10,000 people and is most commonly diagnosed in males.1