Concizumab clinical trial resumed

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has announced that trials in the concizumab Phase III program (explorer6, 7 and 8) are being resumed.
The trials are investigating subcutaneous concizumab prophylaxis treatment in hemophilia A and B patients regardless of inhibitor status, which were paused in March of this year due to the occurrence of non-fatal thrombotic events in three patients.
Novo Nordisk says that, together with the relevant authorities, it has identified a new path forward for concizumab. New safety measures and guidelines, based on analysis of all available data, have been agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration, and the clinical hold has been lifted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze