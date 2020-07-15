Saturday 23 November 2024

Glympse Bio raises nearly $47 million to finance platform, including NASH candidate

Biotechnology
15 July 2020
drug_money_man_stock_large

USA-based biotech Glympse Bio has closed an oversubscribed $46.7 million Series B financing. The proceeds from the financing will support continued development of Glympse's novel biosensor platform in fibrotic diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and infectious diseases.

The proceeds from the financing will support continued development of Glympse's novel biosensor platform in NASH, a disease that impacts 16 million people in the USA and 100 million worldwide. The bioengineered, tunable sensors will be used to determine clinical trial participants' stage of disease at initial screening and to determine response to study treatment in PMA-enabling NASH studies.

The biosensors avoid the difficulties seen with needle liver biopsy by providing a safe, repeatable, non-invasive measure of disease activity directly at the liver, thereby potentially predicting the stage of NASH in a patient long before histopathology changes become visible and enabling serial monitoring of treatment progress. Glympse completed first-in-human studies with its NASH product earlier this year. In addition to the NASH pivotal studies, the Series B funding will support further development of the company's oncology program and initiate development of the infectious disease program.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Akero bucks the trend, reporting strong NASH data
1 July 2020
Biotechnology
In another blow for NASH, Intercept gets FDA rejection for obeticholic acid
30 June 2020
Biotechnology
Another NASH hopeful falls short in Phase III test
12 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—ImmuneID names Jessica Atkinson as CBO
17 October 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze