Glympse Bio raises nearly $47 million to finance platform, including NASH candidate

USA-based biotech Glympse Bio has closed an oversubscribed $46.7 million Series B financing. The proceeds from the financing will support continued development of Glympse's novel biosensor platform in fibrotic diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and infectious diseases.

The proceeds from the financing will support continued development of Glympse's novel biosensor platform in NASH, a disease that impacts 16 million people in the USA and 100 million worldwide. The bioengineered, tunable sensors will be used to determine clinical trial participants' stage of disease at initial screening and to determine response to study treatment in PMA-enabling NASH studies.

The biosensors avoid the difficulties seen with needle liver biopsy by providing a safe, repeatable, non-invasive measure of disease activity directly at the liver, thereby potentially predicting the stage of NASH in a patient long before histopathology changes become visible and enabling serial monitoring of treatment progress. Glympse completed first-in-human studies with its NASH product earlier this year. In addition to the NASH pivotal studies, the Series B funding will support further development of the company's oncology program and initiate development of the infectious disease program.