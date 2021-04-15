GSK stops Phase II feladilimab trial

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today announced that, following a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, it has taken the decision to stop enrolling patients in the Phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab.
The INDUCE-3 study is investigating feladilimab in combination with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent locally advanced or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
GSK has also made the decision to stop the INDUCE-4 Phase II trial, a study investigating feladilimab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.
