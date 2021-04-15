Sunday 24 November 2024

GSK stops Phase II feladilimab trial

Biotechnology
15 April 2021
gsk_glaxosmithkline_hq_large

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today announced that, following a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, it has taken the decision to stop enrolling patients in the Phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab.

The INDUCE-3 study is investigating feladilimab in combination with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent locally advanced or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

GSK has also made the decision to stop the INDUCE-4 Phase II trial, a study investigating feladilimab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Hint of gloss comes off Keytruda as trials are halted
6 July 2017
Biotechnology
GSK sells royalty rights on cancer drugs for nearly $400 million
2 April 2021
Biotechnology
GSK targets endometrial cancer with FDA-approved checkpoint blocker
23 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze