ICER reviews price of new multiple myeloma treatments

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an evidence report comparing clinical effectiveness and value of three new treatments targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for heavily pre-treated patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma (TCRMM).

These drugs are Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel/ide-cel) from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) from Janssen and Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN), and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf/belantamab).

"An important expansion of the clinical armamentarium"Ide-cel is a CAR-T cell therapy that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved last month to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy, cilta-cel is an investigational CAR T-cell therapy for which a rolling biologic license application was submitted to the FDA in December 2020 and belantamab was approved in August 2020 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy.