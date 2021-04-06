ICER reviews price of new multiple myeloma treatments

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an evidence report comparing clinical effectiveness and value of three new treatments targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for heavily pre-treated patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma (TCRMM).
These drugs are Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel/ide-cel) from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) from Janssen and Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN), and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf/belantamab).
"An important expansion of the clinical armamentarium"Ide-cel is a CAR-T cell therapy that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved last month to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy, cilta-cel is an investigational CAR T-cell therapy for which a rolling biologic license application was submitted to the FDA in December 2020 and belantamab was approved in August 2020 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze