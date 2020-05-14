Saturday 23 November 2024

Impact of patient selection on new combinations in melanoma

Biotechnology
14 May 2020
melanoma_credit_depositphotos_large

While targeted therapies have delivered on their promise to make oncology more personalized, the addition of immunotherapy agents without first testing for patients who are most likely to benefit may limit the success of triplet combinations in melanoma, says analytics firm GlobalData.

The addition of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to a doublet therapy consisting of Zelboraf (vemurafenib) and Cotellic (cobimetinib), all marketed by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), led to a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) over the doublet therapy alone in the IMspire150 Phase III study. Despite this positive outcome, its positioning in the treatment sequence is uncertain, says GlobalData.

Further biomarker testing is needed

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Iovance plunges as it releases new clinical data for lifileucel in advanced melanoma
28 May 2022
Biotechnology
Opdivo plus Yervoy garners Phase III win in rare cancer
20 April 2020
Biotechnology
Another disappointment for Cotellic and Tecentriq combo in melanoma
24 June 2019
Biotechnology
Spartalizumab combo with Tafinlar + Mekinist fails in Phase III advanced melanoma study
22 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze