Ipsen strengthens its pre-clinical oncology pipeline with BAKX deal

Marking a second licensing deal this month, French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPSEY) has signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with US biotech BAKX Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize BKX-001 as a potential treatment for leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.
BAX is a novel target in this pathway that is downstream of all anti-apoptotic proteins like BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1 etc. Direct activation of BAX has several possible outcomes as an investigational cancer therapy, potentially addressing multiple tumor types and the resistance encountered while targeting only the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. BAX activation by small-molecule agonists have been shown to promote apoptosis in leukemia-cell lines and human samples, while sparing healthy cells in vitro and suppress human acute myeloid leukemia xenografts and increased host survival without toxicity in vivo.
