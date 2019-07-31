Janssen returns rights to CD40 agonistic antibody

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Rx pharma unit Janssen Biotech has returned worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the CD40 agonistic antibody, ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107), to Sweden-based biotech firm Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq STO: ARORX).

The 2015 partnership agreement between Alligator and Janssen has been terminated as a result of a strategic portfolio decision by Janssen to prioritize other assets, with the news sending the Swedish firm’s shares plummeting 38.3% to 15.18 Swedish kronor by early afternoon trading today..

Per Norlén, chief executive of Alligator Bioscience, said: ”Our ambition with ADC-1013 was to create a CD40 antibody that stimulates the immune system without causing adverse systemic side effects. The current data package suggests we have been successful. Observed side effects are generally mild, and the early signs of clinical benefit strengthen our confidence that, in ADC-1013, we have a CD40 immunotherapy with a highly competitive profile. Considering recent development in the CD40 field we are certainly optimistic about the future of this compound.”