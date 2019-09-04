Keytruda set to become cornerstone of kidney cancer treatment

Nearly a year after Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) presented strong data for its Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combo in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the firm has won approval in Europe.

Together with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Inlyta (axitinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, the therapy met both primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in the KEYNOTE-426 trial.

The combination reduced the risk of death by 47% compared with Sutent (sunitinib), and is widely expected to become a new standard of care in this indication.