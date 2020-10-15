Lilly makes acquisition to boost R&D in pain and neurodegeneration

With the objective of expanding its R&D efforts in pain and neurodegeneration, US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) today announced that it acquiring privately-held US biotech Disarm Therapeutics, which is creating a new class of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients with axonal degeneration.

Disarm has discovered novel, potent SARM1 inhibitors and is advancing them in pre-clinical development, with the goal of delivering breakthrough treatments to patients with peripheral neuropathy and other neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis.

