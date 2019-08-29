Liver injury linked to hep C treatments

A trio of hepatitis C regimens has been linked to cases of worsening function or failure of the liver.
Those affected are some of those with advanced liver disease taking AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Zepatier (elbasvir/grazoprevir) or Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir).
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out a MedWatch safety alert warning of these rare occurrences. The agency identified 63 cases of worsening liver function, or decompensation, among hepatitis C patients taking these regimens.
