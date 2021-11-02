Wednesday 19 November 2025

Markets unimpressed by Mirati leadership changes

Biotechnology
2 November 2021
mirati_large

Investors appeared unimpressed by changes to the leadership team at US oncology specialist Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX), where former Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) boss David Meek took over as chief executive in September of this year.

The San Diego-based company’s share price dropped by 14% on Monday, when the changes to the structure of the executive leadership team were announced.

Daniel Faga is to step down from his role as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mirati will establish the role of chief financial officer to support the expansion of its commercialization capabilities and expanding portfolio, and has begun a search process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Mirati Therapeutics names David Meek as CEO
20 September 2021
Biotechnology
Mirati makes gains on adagrasib ESMO data
20 September 2021
Biotechnology
Mirati out-licenses adagrasib to Zai Lab
2 June 2021
Biotechnology
Mirati Therapeutics rises as it begins NDA submission for adagrasib
9 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze