Saturday 23 November 2024

Mayzent data show sustained effect in delaying disability for SPMS patients

Biotechnology
21 April 2020
mayzent_big

New data published today in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, build on existing clinical evidence that Mayzent (siponimod) has proven to slow physical disability progression and provide cognitive benefits in people living with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), says the drug’s developer, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

Although every patient’s multiple sclerosis (MS) journey is unique, one in four relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients on treatment transition to SPMS within 10 years of RRMS onset, Novartis pointed out.

Data released from the five-year EXPAND open-label extension trial assessed the long-term efficacy and safety of Mayzent in patients with SPMS who on entering the extension trial either continued on Mayzent treatment (Mayzent group) or switched from placebo to Mayzent (placebo switch group). Patients in the Mayzent group were significantly less likely to experience both three- and six-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) (p=0.0064 and p=0.0048, respectively) compared with the placebo switch group, which underscores advantages of early treatment initiation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EU nod for blockbuster candidate Mayzent for adult patients with SPMS
20 January 2020
Biotechnology
Mayzent approval boosts Novartis' big blockbuster plan
27 March 2019
Biotechnology
B-MS gets Zeposia approval but delays launch due to coronavirus
26 March 2020
Biotechnology
Novartis showcases new data on MS drugs Mayzent and Kesimpta at ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS
12 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze