Mayzent data show sustained effect in delaying disability for SPMS patients

New data published today in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, build on existing clinical evidence that Mayzent (siponimod) has proven to slow physical disability progression and provide cognitive benefits in people living with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), says the drug’s developer, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

Although every patient’s multiple sclerosis (MS) journey is unique, one in four relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) patients on treatment transition to SPMS within 10 years of RRMS onset, Novartis pointed out.

Data released from the five-year EXPAND open-label extension trial assessed the long-term efficacy and safety of Mayzent in patients with SPMS who on entering the extension trial either continued on Mayzent treatment (Mayzent group) or switched from placebo to Mayzent (placebo switch group). Patients in the Mayzent group were significantly less likely to experience both three- and six-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) (p=0.0064 and p=0.0048, respectively) compared with the placebo switch group, which underscores advantages of early treatment initiation.