Medicago and GSK launch Phase III trial of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Canadian biopharma company and UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have started Phase III clinical testing of Medicago’s plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, as part of the ongoing Phase II/III study.
Medicago received approval from Canadian and US regulatory authorities to proceed with enrollment of healthy adults in the Phase III portion of the trial based on positive interim Phase II results. In parallel, Medicago has also initiated a feasibility study of a vaccine candidate to address the emerging COVID-19 variants.
Under a deal between the companies announced last July, the candidate vaccine combines Medicago's recombinant coronavirus virus-like particles (CoVLP) with GSK's pandemic adjuvant system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze