GSK in out-licensing deal with Boston Pharmaceuticals

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) will out-license and option programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: BSX) under a newly-announced agreement.

Boston will become a preferred GSK partner for select pre-Phase II programs. This new agreement builds on the relationship established in 2018 with the US biopharma’s acquisition of five programs from the London-based company.

"This agreement makes strong strategic sense as it helps us assess the potential of multiple early-stage programs and focus on progressing our own internal assets"Initially, GSK will out-license and option two programs to Boston, the first being GSK3903371, a monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein, a tumor-associated antigen driving tumor growth and immunosuppression.