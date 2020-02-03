Boston Pharma nabs former Novartis exec as CMO

US clinical-stage biotech firm Boston Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr Craig Basson as its chief medical officer.
Dr Basson was previously global head of translational medicine (cardiovascular and metabolism) at Novartis (NOVN: VX) for 10 years, where he co-led the cardiovascular metabolism (CVM) disease area decision board, oversaw the leadership of early clinical portfolio through proof-of-concept (PoC) and supported late phase clinical programs by indication expansion PoC studies and specialized clinical pharmacology and profiling studies.
He has been involved in the development of a number of important and novel medicines for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders.
“As a highly-regarded scientist and drug developer, Craig’s experience in global translational medicine is uniquely suited to Boston Pharmaceuticals as we continue to evolve our pipeline,” said Robert Armstrong, chief executive and co-founder of Boston Pharmaceuticals, adding: “His proven track record for innovation and drug development will support our mission of addressing unmet medical needs for larger patient populations.”
