Mologen's lead product flops in Ph III trial

Shares in German biotech Mologen were down by 25% after three hours of trading on Tuesday following the presentation of top-line data from the pivotal IMPALA study in metastatic colorectal cancer.
The study is a comparison of the TLR9 agonist lefitolimod (MGN1703) with local standard of care as a maintenance therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer presenting with an objective tumor response following first-line induction therapy.
The primary endpoint – overall survival (OS) – was not met, showing a median OS of 22 months and 21.9 months in the lefitolimod and control group respectively.
