Mood music changes as FDA gets tough on early I-O nods

After two days of discussions yielding reaffirmed support for Tecentriq’s (atezolizumab) Accelerated Approvals, the US regulator’s scientific panel changed tack on Thursday, voting to rescind decisions for both Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Opdivo (nivolumab).
The three-day series of meetings was called as part of a wider review of Food and Drug Administration nods made under the Accelerated Approval program, where confirmatory data has not been supplied.
While the FDA is not bound by the advisory panel, it tends to follow the decisions reached during such discussions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze