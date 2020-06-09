Multi-billion-dollar potential for Innovent, Roche collaboration

A new strategic research collaboration between Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and Chinese biotech Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) has sent shares in the latter climbing 4% in Hong Kong.

Based in Suzhou, Innovent is focused on developing and commercializing therapies in cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases.

The firm brought in revenues of over 1 billion renminbi ($141 million) in 2019, driven by its only approved product, Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), a Hodgkin's lymphoma therapy.