New diagnostic test could facilitate immuno-oncology treatment

Wisconsin, USA-based diagnostics company Promega is launching a new test for microsatellite instability (MSI) in the UK, which could help identify candidates for cancer immunotherapy.

The OncoMate MSI system will also expand testing options for Lynch Syndrome, the most common cause of hereditary colorectal cancer (CRC) in the country.

Approved in Europe at the start of June, the test is a PCR-based, validated gold standard for determining MSI status in solid tumors.