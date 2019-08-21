NICE nod for AbbVie's plaque psoriasis drug

There was nice news for US biopharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today, as the UK health technology appraiser issued a positive guidance for its Skyrizi (risankizumab).
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) today announced that eligible patients in England and Wales with plaque psoriasis who have failed conventional systemic therapies will have access to Skyrizi.
The Technology Appraisal Guidance (TAG) represents the completion of the final step of NICE assessment and follows a positive recommendation by the NICE through its Fast Track Appraisal process, which has an accelerated timeframe of 30 days for implementation rather than the usual 90 days associated with a Single Technology Appraisal.
