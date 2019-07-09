Friday 31 January 2025

No IPO, but another $325 million for German innovator

Biotechnology
9 July 2019
biontech-large

An outsized series B funding round will surely nix  rumors that Europe’s largest privately-held biotech is about to list on the Nasdaq.

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech, a specialist in oncology that is developing  a highly personalized approach to treating cancer, has raised another $325 million from private sources.

One of the largest ever fundraising rounds for a European biotechnology company, the new money comes hot on the heels of a series A financing of $270 million last year. The firm has now raised a total of well over a billion dollars since it was founded in 2008.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
SpringWorks IPO planned
19 August 2019
Biotechnology
BioNTech on manoeuvres in San Diego, ahead of possible IPO
9 May 2019
Biotechnology
BioNTech to acquire antibody generation business
23 January 2019
Biotechnology
BioNTech expands collaboration with Sanofi
4 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
Pharmaceutical
Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Inhibikase Thera falls as risvodetinib development paused
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Redemption complete for Axsome’s Symbravo in migraine
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Vertex’ non-opioid pain drug Journavx
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Confirmation hangs in balance as Senate parses RFK Jr vaccines view
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis ups sales growth and margins in 2024
31 January 2025
Biotechnology
CARGO Thera tanks as it halts FIRCE-1 Phase II study of firi-cel
31 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics.




More Features in Biotechnology

CARGO Thera tanks as it halts FIRCE-1 Phase II study of firi-cel
31 January 2025
EC approval allows earlier access to Blincyto
30 January 2025
Positive results for bexicaserin in DEEs
30 January 2025
Report shows growth in neuromuscular disease therapies
29 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze