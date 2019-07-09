No IPO, but another $325 million for German innovator

An outsized series B funding round will surely nix rumors that Europe’s largest privately-held biotech is about to list on the Nasdaq.
Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech, a specialist in oncology that is developing a highly personalized approach to treating cancer, has raised another $325 million from private sources.
One of the largest ever fundraising rounds for a European biotechnology company, the new money comes hot on the heels of a series A financing of $270 million last year. The firm has now raised a total of well over a billion dollars since it was founded in 2008.
