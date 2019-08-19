SpringWorks IPO planned

A start-up set up by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to take forward a number of drug programs, is planning an initial public offering (IPO).

USA-based SpringWorks Therapeutics, which launched in 2017 with a $103 million Series A financing and raised $125 million in a Series B round earlier this year, has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $115 million IPO.

The company’s lead candidate is small-molecule nirogacestat for the potential treatment of desmoid tumors, non-cancerous growths that occur in connective tissue, typically in the abdomen, arms and legs.