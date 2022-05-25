Trial hit paints mixed picture for gamma secretase blockers

Positive results for nirogacestat would appear to validate Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) strategy of spinning out assets that fall outside of its strategic focus.

Founded in 2017, SpringWorks Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SWTX) went on to raise over $100 million in an initial public offering, carrying licenses for former Pfizer assets, including nirogacestat, a gamma secretase blocker.

Now, positive top-line results from the Phase III DeFi trial show the candidate improved progression-free survival (PFS) for people with progressing desmoid tumors.