Novartis and NHS' inclisiran tie-up gets big billing

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced a deal with the National Health Service (NHS) that will bring English patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) access to inclisiran.

This patient group will receive the investigational cholesterol-lowering drug via what Novartis calls a world-first, population health model, details of which were announced at a press conference in San Francisco on Monday, although in fact, the basis of the collaboration was initially negotiated and signed by The Medicines Company prior to its acquisition by the Basel-based firm.

EMA filing imminent