Novartis enters into a collaboration for Il-17 inhibitor

US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics, a company developing Ensemblins, a novel class of small molecule therapeutics with the power of biologics, today (August 6) announced the initiation of a two-part R&D collaboration with Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX).

The companies have entered into a strategic development agreement for Ensemble’s most advanced proprietary program that targets the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-17, and for a new program to discover novel small molecule treatments against undisclosed drug targets specified by Novartis using Ensemble’s proprietary drug discovery platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ensemble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment from Novartis and is also eligible to receive potential success-based development and sales milestone payments. In addition, Ensemble will receive tiered royalties on potential future sales of products that may arise from the collaboration. Novartis will also provide research funding to Ensemble during the term of the collaboration.