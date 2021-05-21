Sunday 24 November 2024

Objective responses for Astellas and Seagen's Padcev/Keytruda combo in urothelial cancer

Biotechnology
21 May 2021
astellas-location-big

Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and US biotech Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) have announced updated results from two clinical trials examining Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) alone (EV-201 Cohort 2) and Padcev in combination with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) (EV-103 Cohort A) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are not able to receive cisplatin chemotherapy.

“EV-201 Cohort 2 is the first study to report objective responses in patients with advanced urothelial cancer that progressed following immunotherapy and who have medical conditions that prevent them from receiving cisplatin chemotherapy,” said Dr Andrew Krivoshik, senior vice president and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head, Astellas. “The analysis that will be presented at ASCO showed that after a median follow-up of 16 months, many patients continued to benefit from Padcev – an important finding for these patients, who have very limited treatment options,” he added.

“EV-103 is the first clinical trial to combine the antibody-drug conjugate Padcev with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda in patients newly diagnosed with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer,” said Dr Roger Dansey, chief medical officer, Seagen. “The updated data from EV-103 Cohort A, with two years of follow-up, build upon findings from the initial analysis, showing continued durability for this platinum-free combination,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
RemeGen rockets on news of Seagen deal worth up to $2.6 billion
10 August 2021
Biotechnology
FDA accelerated approval for Padcev with Keytruda in urothelial cancer
4 April 2023
Biotechnology
FDA approves Padcev and Keytruda combo for advanced bladder cancer
18 December 2023
Biotechnology
Pfizer unveils new innovative oncology organization, strategic vision and approach
1 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze