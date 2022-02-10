Olipudase alfa's long-term impact in ASMD shows promise

Positive results from long-term, open-label extension studies demonstrated that olipudase alfa provided sustained improvement in lung function and reduction of spleen and liver volumes in adult and pediatric patients with non-central nervous system (non-CNS) manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD).
French drugmaker Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) investigational enzyme replacement therapy is designed to replace deficient or defective ASM, allowing for the breakdown of sphingomyelin. It is hoped that it can provide a treatment a rare, progressive, and potentially life-threatening disease with no approved treatments that has previously been known as Niemann-Pick disease type A and type B.
"Currently, patients living with this extremely rare disease have no treatment options"The new data presented consist of 6.5-year outcomes for five adult patients with ASMD and two-year outcomes in 20 pediatric patients, as well as the open-label extension from the Phase III ASCEND trial in adults.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze