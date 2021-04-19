Sunday 24 November 2024

On vaccine side effects, big pharma's not all in it together

19 April 2021
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)  reportedly reached out to fellow vaccine developers to work together on evaluating possible vaccine-linked blood clotting events, but was rebuffed.

Following reports that a rare form of blood clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), might be linked to its coronavirus vaccine, J&J privately contacted AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) to study the events, and in order to coordinate a public response.

In the USA, use of J&J’s vaccine has been suspended while public health authorities investigate a possible connection with a handful of CVST cases.

