Oncimmune and Roche expand biomarker discovery project

Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has exercised an option to increase the scope and value of a research project with UK-based immunodiagnostics firm Oncimmune Holdings (AIM: ONC).

The decision builds on a contract, agreed in May 2020, to undertake immune profiling with the goal of understanding individual patient responses to immunotherapy.

The project is built around Oncimmune's proprietary SeroTag biomarker discovery platform, which the firm has been using to profile patient samples collected by Roche during their cancer immunotherapy trials.