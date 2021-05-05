Oncimmune and Genostics Company part ways in China

Nottingham, UK-based immunodiagnostics specialist Oncimmune (AIM: ONC.L) has taken back certain intellectual property (IP) and distribution rights for its EarlyCDT technology.
The firm out-licensed Chinese rights to the platform to Genostics Company in January 2018, and the companies have collaborated since then with the goal of developing a lung panel with superior performance.
The use of EarlyCDT - a simple blood test that detects the elevated presence of autoantibodies generated by cancer - is particularly valuable in the region, given the prevalence of EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
