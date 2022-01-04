Wednesday 19 November 2025

Oncoheroes acquires pediatric cancer rights to dovitinib and stenoparib from Allarity

Biotechnology
4 January 2022
Privately-held Oncoheroes Biosciences is to acquire certain development rights to Allarity Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ALLR) candidates dovitinib, a pan-targeted kinase inhibitor (pan-TKI), and stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor.

Under the terms of the licensing agreements, Spain-based Oncoheroes acquires global, exclusive rights to fund and conduct further clinical development of both drugs in pediatric cancers.

"Oncoheroes is a leader in advancing new therapeutics to help address historically underserved, rare childhood cancers, and an ideal partner for Allarity in the pediatric cancer market"Stenoparib is in Phase II development for ovarian cancer while dovitinib has been submitted for New Drug Application review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

