Opdivo plus Yervoy given concomitantly with chemo showed improved survival in NSCLC

14 May 2020
Ahead of featuring the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting later this month, results from the Phase III CheckMate-9LA trial, which demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful survival benefit with Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab), given concomitantly with two cycles of chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), were released today by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The study met both its primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating superior overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) for the dual immunotherapy plus chemotherapy combination versus chemotherapy alone.

Death risk reduced 31% vs chemo alone, and 38% in patients with PD-L1

