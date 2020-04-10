NeoImmuneTech to test NT-17 in combo with B-MS' Opdivo

Privately-held US T cell-focused biotech NeoImmuneTech (NIT) has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate the combination of NeoImmuneTech’s NT-I7 (also known as Hyleukin-7), a long-acting interleukin (IL)-7, and the US pharma major’s Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody.

The goal of the Phase II study is to establish safety and tolerability, and to evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity of the combination in subjects with advanced or metastatic gastric, gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The results of this study will be used to further clinical development of this combination in these tumor types, said NIT.

Terms of the collaboration