NeoImmuneTech to test NT-17 in combo with B-MS' Opdivo

Privately-held US T cell-focused biotech NeoImmuneTech (NIT) has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate the combination of NeoImmuneTech’s NT-I7 (also known as Hyleukin-7), a long-acting interleukin (IL)-7, and the US pharma major’s Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody.
The goal of the Phase II study is to establish safety and tolerability, and to evaluate preliminary anti-tumor activity of the combination in subjects with advanced or metastatic gastric, gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The results of this study will be used to further clinical development of this combination in these tumor types, said NIT.
