Oral MS candidate looks good in late stage testing

Biotechnology
26 July 2019
Positive top-line data for former Actelion candidate ponesimod will help further justify Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ)  $30 billion outlay for the Swiss biotech.

Data from the Phase III OPTIMUM study compare the efficacy and safety of ponesimod with Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Aubagio (teriflunomide) in adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The study met its primary endpoint of annualized relapse rate (ARR) up to the end of the study, as well as most secondary endpoints.

